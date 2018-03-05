UK conspiracy of silence – rape gangs exposed – truth teller’s Twitter account shut down
by Jon Rappoport
March 5, 2018
For MANY years, law enforcement in the UK has studiously ignored and rejected young girls’ claims of serial rape by gangs.
These gangs “groom” the girls with drugs and alcohol—and eventually physical coercion. Sometimes the girls are trafficked to other locations in the country where they are preyed on and raped.
A major reason the police have been sweeping these crimes under the rug? Political correctness. Fear of being labeled racist. Because…
Well, here is what just happened to Tommy Robinson (twitter), as Breitbart reports:
“The controversial activist Tommy Robinson has been suspended from Twitter for quoting research which found that nearly 90 per cent of convicted grooming gang members in the UK are Muslim.”
“Mr. Robinson was suspended from the social media platform for 7 days for stating the findings of the Quilliam Foundation think tank, whose founder worked as an adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron on issues around Islam.”
“’90% of grooming gang convictions are Muslims,’ Mr. Robinson wrote in a tweet on February 25th, rounding up the number identified by the Quilliam research, which found that 84 per cent of convicted groomers [since 2005] were Muslim in December last year.”
“Twitter decided the statement of fact ‘violated the Twitter rules’ and ‘temporarily limited some of your account features’, which included tweeting publicly on the website – effectively censoring him for a week.”
“Former UK government adviser Maajid Nawaz responded by messaging Twitter directly, informing them Mr. Robinson had stated a fact rather than saying anything defamatory, hateful, or untrue.”
Apparently, Twitter believes hiding the truth is moral. Making a connection between rape gangs and immigration, revealing an actual effect of mass immigration—that’s not permitted.
To get a sense of the grooming rape gang situation in the UK— now that the police have been shamed into taking action by public outcry and by independent media investigations—here is an article from the British press. The Independent, 2/24: GROOMING GANGS ABUSED [RAPED] MORE THAN 700 GIRLS AND WOMEN AROUND NEWCASTLE AFTER POLICE APPEARED TO PUNISH VICTIMS:
“Sexual exploitation [rape] is happening in towns and cities across the country,” serious case review warns.”
“Grooming gangs abused [raped] more than 700 women and girls around Newcastle with ‘arrogant persistence’ after police appeared to punish victims while letting the perpetrators walk free, a case review has found.”
“It warned that abusers are still preying on [raping] girls across the UK, and called for urgent action from the Government.”
“After examining evidence on the abuse [rape] of hundreds of girls in the North-east, investigators concluded that local authorities claiming there is no grooming in their area ‘are not looking hard enough’.”
“Northumbria Police had identified more than 700 potential victims of grooming in the region by August through Operation Sanctuary, but expected the number to rise.”
“The court heard how teenagers and young women were picked up off the streets, then groomed and given alcohol and drugs before being coerced or forced into sex at so-called ‘sessions’ in Newcastle’s West End.”
“Victims described being raped while they were asleep, unconscious or incapacitated after being forced to drink and take drugs.”
“’I wanted to leave but I was given drink,’ one said. ‘I kept saying no and fighting them off. I was very tired and fell asleep. When I woke, I had been raped’.”
“Another added: ‘When I was out of it they could do anything they wanted to me’.”
“The review said victims in the wider North-east included a 12-year-old girl who fell pregnant and other teenagers who underwent abortions, as well as others left with devastating long-term trauma causing substance abuse, mental illness and relationship breakdowns.”
Here is another article from the BBC (26 August 2014): ROTHERHAM CHILD ABUSE [RAPE] SCANDAL: 1400 CHILDREN EXPLOITED [RAPED], REPORT FINDS:
“At least 1,400 children were subjected to appalling sexual exploitation [rape] in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, a report has found.”
“Children as young as 11 were raped by multiple perpetrators, abducted, trafficked to other cities in England, beaten and intimidated, it said.”
“The report, commissioned by Rotherham Borough Council, revealed there had been three previous inquiries [with no effect].”
“The inquiry team noted fears among council staff of being labelled ‘racist’ if they focused on victims’ descriptions of the majority of abusers as ‘Asian’ [Pakistani] men.”
“Professor Alexis Jay, who wrote the latest report, said there had been ‘blatant’ collective failures by the council’s leadership, senior managers had ‘underplayed’ the scale of the problem and South Yorkshire Police had failed to prioritise the issue.”
“The inquiry team found examples of ‘children who had been doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight, threatened with guns, made to witness brutally violent rapes and threatened they would be next if they told anyone’.”
“The report found: ‘Several staff described their nervousness about identifying the ethnic origins of perpetrators for fear of being thought as racist; others remembered clear direction from their managers not to do so’.”
What is described in these articles is just the beginning of the grooming rape gang horror that has been spreading all over the UK.
So an activist named Tommy Robinson simply sends out a tweet echoing a recent study identifying the convicted UK gang rapists as overwhelmingly Muslim and he’s shut down.
But of course, social media giants now have a mandate—close down people who report inconvenient truths.
The victims, the young girls, don’t matter.
They’ve been canceled out in favor of the “progressive” immigration agenda.
Jon Rappoport
Jon Rappoport

The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. He maintains a consulting practice for private clients, the purpose of which is the expansion of personal creative power. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has delivered lectures and seminars on global politics, health, logic, and creative power to audiences around the world.
In India they solve these crime the right way, by public execution. The whole village gathers and beats the rapists to death.
I’m totally fine with that, but the problem arises when an innocent person is accused, which we’ve seen countless times in the United States. So we then execute the lying offender for conspiracy to commit murder?
I know, there is always a chance for an innocent person to get killed by the mob…but innocent people are thrown in jails too and so often, as in the article, the criminals get away without no punishment from the judicial system. The right thing to do here is to punish the people in charge, the police, the government for doing absolutely nothing to stop the crime and trying to cover up the tracks of the crime, trying to put it under the rug. An example should be made out of those corrupt apparatchiks.
Agreed
And tsa agents as far as I’m concerned
Hopefully the guy who is executed had a fair trial.
Some mid eastern countries react to rape by stoning the victim and levying a mild fine against the rapist. They believe the rape occurred because the woman used her mojo to force the man to violate her. 😛
Honest Lib can you clarify what you mean for me? An innocent man accused is common today, with women being the most common lying accuser. And we are supposed to take their word for it. but they are notorious leftist liars. What do you mean by a conspiracy to commit murder? by whom, etc. this article is about rape gangs. I can’t fit it into this gang raping narrative.
Vigilantism was never a problem in the USA, despite assertions to the contrary. I once saw a History channel show that could only find one “almost” case of a lynch case gone wrong, Hlpe me out if ya would.
I was not remarking in reference to the article but to the comment, and I meant to say “ought we execute the lying offender (likely female that tries to ruin a mans life by claiming rape?)
It is a grey area. Pardon the lapse in response. I haven’t logged on in a bit
Thank you, H L. I thought it would be along those lines. I just wasn’t sure. I appreciate the clarification.
Yes, yes and yes. Well at least some penal reprecussions
I totally agree if the police will not act, then the citizens MUST act. This is a truly horrible situation. The idea a policeman would not uphold the law for fear of being called a racist is absurd.
and there I am, totally only aware of the India that will hang, pour acid or beat the raped girl. the punishment on the victim not the perpetrator.
Thousands of articles with tags: angry mob kills rapist, so the perpetrator gets the punishment sometimes too.
Think the uk govt and twits is on the take? What else are these gangs involved in? Drugs perhaps? Lots of questions.
From the Bolen Report :
http://bolenreport.com/internet-censorship-is-here/
This is very disturbing.
Leslie
The life of a person raped in this way is practically over.
It takes a lot of specific and truly loving healing work to undo the damage.
After one has been raped, there always follows a very difficult period.
Most women keep it a secret for many years ~ I kept silent about mine for 25 years.
While my rapes happened over 40 years ago, their debilitating signature still are active on a subconscious level.
And no, I never invited anyone to rape me, only idiots without any feelings in their being accuse a woman of such an idiocy.
With today’s rapes going on by muslims and African migrants it is a whole different ball game.
These guys often carry lots of serious diseases: resistant aids, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, hepatitis, malaria, lepra…
So today’s rapes may very well be a death sentence.
I come across this Muslim Gang rape issue in the the UK in Feb 2015. Its incredible. there are communities of Muslims that police will not even go into. What is more, either police or secret services work secretly with these gangs. Its not limited to only Muslims. This is way bigger. Further, I am not sure just how much this is a Muslim thing rather than just Arabic, mid east, African, Pakistani/Indian criminal gangs who have been dubbed Muslim.
There are many people in the USA who technically call themselves Christians, who cheat, lie, sell drugs, rape, hire prostitutes, rob, kill, etc. Are they really Christians or just use that name? There are politicians who swear to uphold the Constitution while raping it in secret. I say this because some Muslims are fairly well behaved. they do not like the gangs, either, but just as there were once crime family gangs and now many other drug pushing gangs who operate in ghettos, that does not mean that man yin the ghettos like them. But they dare not cross them. What I am more concerned with are the government enforcement types and those encouraging more immigration. These are all government activities. why are muslims getting all the blame?
Oh, but that’s just the start. What also happened in Feb. 2015 was a series of short videos of 2 chlidren (9year old girl and her 8 year old brother) recountng the horrific things going on in their school and 9 other grammar schools in the Hampstead area of London.There were 20 special families and their kids who were members of a Satanic cult who participated in special activities like killing babies for sacrifice, drinking their blood, eating their flesh, making shoes of their skin, using their skulls in rituals and they have a network for importing babies from poor families around the world into London and thru DHL and I think FedEx. A company of Black cabs often distribute them in London to beyond.
In the schools and churches, they have massive orgies and the kids all have to participate.. They make pron with these kids and sell,/distribute it. They prostitute the kids on Wednesdays, and some through out the week in the schools.
The 2 kids in the videos were recorded by their mother and her boyfriend who had gone to Morroco to try to get to the bottom of the very disturbing behavior of the kids. the kids were using their hands to get each other off and the boy was even going it to the dog a 3 year old girl while in Morrocco. the kids broke into violent fights with each other. They had long been throwing fits of anger. The boy would fall to the ground and start kicking and pounding the ground. The girl would start kicking the refrigerator in great anger. the Mom took them to Tavistock (Gee, what could go wrong there, huh?) But of course, Tavistock found nothing and determined that the Easter bunny was real, too..Never trust a psychiatrist! Ever!
so they went to Morroco in the summer of 2014. The kids would put the boyfriend’s tooth brush in the toilet to get some feces and get the guy sick as a dog. The kids dad, former boyfriend of mom who fathered the 2 kids taught them all kinds of diabolical thing. He was the head of this Hampstead cult and had been using the mother with intentions of eventually getting custody of the kids. The mom & boyfriend got back to the UK and went to the police. They covered everything up. Its all recorded on police interview taped so you need not doubt any of this. i got all these videos so there is no dispute. Mountains of evidence,
On the 2nd interview, the police found a pathetic excuse to take the kids away from mom. Guess what the date was on this taking of the kids? I’m not making this up! Sept 11, 2014. Let me retype that 911 2014. 911! Coincidence? I really doubt it. My research leads me to conclude that the 2 kids and their dad are now living in LA county, California. And get this! the two kids were in the controversial Audi commercial of the 2017 Superbowl. The girl was the star of this commercial and her brother appeared as 4 different kids in the race. And the dad was in it, too. he has long been very welcome visitor to Hollywood as all high ranking cult members are. There have been attempts to say with girl was someone else in the LA County area. But photo comparisons show that to be crap.
but here is the biggest thing of all. Facebook, Google, Youtube, WordPress, twitter, and more, have all been in on the coverup and many changes to facebook in 201-2016 were the result of this case and its publicity, Youtube continually takes down these videos of the kids and police interviews. I also have the medical examinations of the kids that document real abuse. in fact, the toxicology reports were never disclosed. the kids reported drugs being given to them and they may have had sex diseases, too.
At every juncture, many participating authorities and net services have been in on it all the way.
I have articles (transcriptions) of the police interviews on my site with lots of screen grabs. I am working on the other videos for transcriptions and screen grabs, too.
Try this if you like: http://truth1.org/2-satanic.htm scroll down to: The Hampstead UK coverup of Satanic cults. I am working on a far more extensive review of the many connections the Audi Commercial, the kids and dad in it and much more bring in all kids of players and dirt. but my initial article is at this like and it does not have the amount evidence i have gathered. I hope to get this up in a month.
but what is going on in the UK is way bigger than you could ever imagine. And Hollywood is up to their necks in it. I do recommend the book of former Mind Control Slave Brice Taylor “Thanks for the Memories.” Its a sarcastic title.
It is my opinion, there were a small comet to hit the UK and vaporize it, it would be no loss to any one. Were the seas to swallow it up in the deep, the world would have great reason to rejoice.
My email is on the bottom of my front page of my site. I give offer.If only a few respond, I will burn the DVD of all the kids videos at my expense, You pay only for the shipping which will include insurance for its $99 value.God says I can charge His account for the cost and He will repay me 😉
if I get many offers ( a sure sign that heII has frozen over), I would require another $2 but those who order prior to that, still only pay shipping. Youtube, , Vimeo, will delete these so there is no point to trying this. And I need to make sure they are insured for their value becuase you can be assured that the post office will either make these disappear and make me some good income or you will be shocked and amazed though my police interview article will do nearly as well.
Bon appetite. (my French is not very good. Sorry)
Lets rock this case and blow it open!
Ah, but the kids recanted their story—after being subjected to a marathon police interview started late at night! What the “authorities” are manifesting in such practices is blatant evil. Their credibility is nil.
Ah has ha ha ha ha ha Recanted? Only after they were taken prisoners, you phony. You mean the police were not able to get recant wiithout taking them into custody. That is exactly right. Patty hurst also joined the Suibionese Liberation army . . . after they kidnapped her and tortured her. Sort of like our schools do, ya know. Really, you ought to get your facts straight. The girl could not find the house of the teacher who did many things to her and other students. She thought it was 10 highgate Road. it was 10 Highgate Ave. Take a look at it on google maps.Its exactly as she described. You mean the police could not figure that out. Or am I just a genius?
Klinck, your a kwack. Replace the Kl with a D and it would be far more accurate. for the rest try this: http://truth1.org/alis-pol-int.htm#1st%20Interview,%20part%202
the fatal blow of a broad sword, pushed right out thru the other side.
Mr Klinck, being so defensive myself, I jumped to conclustions that were completley wrong and I deeply apologized for my defensive rush to judgement on that 1st sentence. You whole assertion was completely accurate and well said. Lets just say I am quite defensive about this whole matter. I have never seen such outrageous conduct by authorities in the Capitol of Satan’s kingdom, London. Thank you for your response.
Thanks for the apology. I was taken aback by your initial response to my basically supportive comment. I can’t believe that children could be coached to interact with each other with the natural spontaneity they exhibited in the video of them posted to the Internet–which, by the way, is now hard to find. But locate it if you can, people, and make up your own mind. The British Establishment certainly landed quickly and hard on these children and their mother. I would characterize how they were dealt with as torture.
Torture, indeed. Dad taught the kids go beat each other senseless. Other kids in the cult were told to be mean to the boy in particular. They knew that due to the kids being with their mom after school, that they would not get the full measure of torment to make them good and mean as all little satanists should be. And when the school staff has sex with the 2 kids. they would make sure it hurt. Often the kids would scream and need to be put to sleep while the staff finished business. Trauma is still registered even when out on drugs. the instinct never sleeps. Dad would also beat them in the head with a huge restaurant spaghetti spoon. they would have bumps bruises on their foreheads.
In the police interviews, the Cop would not let Aiisa (the girl) ever talk about her abuse. she had got some of it out in the 1st interview and he said they come back to it in the 2nd interview But they did not. They never investigated the teachers or ask to see their pubic regions which the kids said had tattoos with most of them having devils on them, tool. No one anywhere was investigated. The cop asked all about the buildings in the school where babies were anesthetized, the hung upside down on a hook and the kids’ dad would hold their hands with a knife in it and make them feel like they killed the baby. The other special 20 families kids did the same. They would cheer each other on. “kill the baby!” “kill the baby!” “kill the baby!”
lots of really sick evil. And the kids had so much info at 9 and 8 that no one could have made that all up remembered that all. The cult would also make shoes for the 20 special families out of baby skin. they cooked spaghetti and other things with the baby meat mixed in. It was only for the special 20 and the special refrigerator for the baby meat was kept under lock. These cults all all over the UK. Scotland in particular is notorious for unexplained murders with no apparent motive. Babies come in from the 2 airports in London, Heathrow and the other one.
but though I have no specifiics other than the many things Brice Taylor writes of, about Hollywood and Cali, Cali is loaded with Satanic activities. Can you say McMartin trial with underground tunnels?
And many think to Bob Klinck for support. I can not believe I reacted so hard and fast. I only red the 1st sentence and went wild. I am gonna blame the devil as the scape goat so I can avoid personal responsibility. but really, it was all instinct jumping to conclusions. OH, while I am at it, I’ll accuse my mom of having dropped me on my head multiple times.
I could only hope that more would look into this. This is the real world that you really live in and its not pretty or nice. Most government functions in all nations, are controlled by those siding with the devil. Its the tie that binds.
I forgot to add that the cops, when asking about the houses and building and secret rooms, theses all got reworked and renovated to look totally different. the school had a convenient nee to be updated and renovated. So of course, none of the stuff the kids described was allowed to remain. Pure dirt and deceit.
Reblogged this on amnesiaclinic and commented:
The tip of the iceberg….
RACIST, the magic word. Everybody seems to be so afraid to be labeled a racist.
Why is that? . That is the big question.
This world is composed of different races is it not?
If you are a witness of a bank robbery, the police will ask you to describe the man, right?
He was 6 foot tall, maybe 200 pounds, was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. He was a white man.probably in is late twenties. NO RACISM HERE.
But, if the man was a black man, or a Muslim, god forbid….that would be racism.
Go figure!
Well, I figured it out. The elites who want a NWO, are trying to do it with the so called Muslim refugees invading all western countries, .
So of course, you cannot blame a Muslim for any crimes. That would be so racist.
No, in fact, that would be so revealing of their devil plan. They cannot let this happen.
On this one Quebec, you are right. They import future agitators and then build resentment on both sides till finally a huge civil war breaks out. Such nice caring leaders. Also this will help destroy the economy by making labor cheaper and bankrupting us with welfare obligations.
Exactly, Glad to see that we can agree on something. LOL
Yup! we are blood brothers on this one. My gandma was French in northern maine, not far from both Quebec and New Brunswick.
Couldn’t help myself. wonder what crocodile dundee would do if he saw the rape carnage..he might have a problem with vaxxing also in his home country.. they haven’t been socially engineered by immigration yet? a lot of ocean protecting them ..maybe they’ll start flying in south Africans?
Does anyone remember this, either first hand or from reading first hand accounts? Around 1940 U S citizens sent a large number of privately held firearms to England for the “Home Guard” because they didn’t have enough to protect the country.
BTW: None were ever returned. They were all destroyed after the war.
Maybe the citizens of the U S should do this again; only this time they would go to the private citizens who are trying to protect themselves from a Muslim invasion instead a Nazi invasion, and not to the government.
You may not be able to BLAME Muslims for anything. But if you witness any of these ‘events’ take place, don’t be a lamebrain and follow Ham’s Curse, Do something about it.
The police are not there to help you one iota, as they have proven themselves to be nothing more than corporate thugs. Come on men of the UK. What is wrong with you?
Bring back the ‘bovver boys’ if you can’t get something done, and do it yourselves.
They weren’t into Rape, but they sure were into “Bashing” people who did. So, where are they now?
Time to protect your very own turf maties, and send a message to these low lifes.
Tommy Robinson AKA Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon is a Zionist shill, the guy is a useful idiot who really is a racist scumbag, a tool they use for their divide and conquer agenda, i’m all for free speech so i don’t think anyone should be censored, just wanted to make you aware that he is nothing but a tool the establishment use to foment hate.
This is absolute NONSENSE, Jon.
You, however, are “round about” correct on one point only.
These “gangs’ (sic) “groom” (no, no, NO – LURE) girls with drugs and alcohol.
FYI Lebanese and other Arabic communities operate differently to westerners. Whereas our families splinter and become indifferent to each other, there’s commune.
Therefore large gangs of youths are often relatives.
I have direct experience with the rape (sic) problem in Australia and personally know associates of Skaff (sensationally jailed for 55 years).
Girls (many underage) would turn to Lebanese (in particular) youths to score FREE dope. Invariably there would be some sort of romantic attachment (as their LURE). In Skaff’s case, romance included a number of his “cousins”. The girl (age 13 at the time) took umbrage at this and escalated her complaint.
The word “rape” has been twisted to suit sensationalism. I am surprised you buy it.
My latest couple of articles, as you are aware, cover the “other side” of the rape problem and how it is being used conspiratorially. Rape has become greatest professional evil of mankind.
https://ozziethinker.wordpress.com/2018/02/25/prophecy-prediction-and-consensus-view-preconditioning-for-spirited-souls/
https://ozziethinker.wordpress.com/2017/11/12/the-powers-great-accolade-brand-pedo/
Best
OT
Ozzie, you touched off some ideas for me. Yes, they are lured, not groomed. I hate the word grooming. Why it is applied to rape gangs, I will never know. What I saw in the late 90s was that anyone who was nice or outgoing was said to be grooming. if they were adults, its seduction traditionally. were they teens or kids, then its just being nice but that is twisted by feminist leftists into anything and everything except what it really is, being nice. their fear is that you will wake the young to the lies of society do they demonized you and get everyone to avoid you so that you can not spread your “hate” among the fresh minds. its all about twisting words and language. When teachers do it, it learning. When you do it, its hate. Hate = truth. its that Orwellian thing again.
When I was a kid, Grooming was brushing your teeth and combing your hair and dressing nice. Go figure! Only the UK could come up with grooming, though it here in the states, too.
Oh yeah, one more thing. the clouding of “rape.” What is rape? that’s damned hard to say any more. It can be anything from pinching a woman’s @$$ to full blown violent rape and just about anything in between. Look at someone “wrong” you are giving them the “male gaze, you rapist. You are committing “visual sexual agression” that is a real legal definition in the US, though it never has been defined. I don’t think they have even had a case of it yet.
Honest law always seeks careful precise definitions of what something is and what it is not! Those days are gone. Obscure definition now. No one knows what the heII means anything any more. but that’s just me and my hate speech ya know. Its no possible that I could be well meaning and want and respect precise definitions. As Tacitus of Rome said, A corrupt nation has many laws. . . . And no one knows what any of them mean 😛
Good comments, truth1
I think modern [treatment of the] “definition” of rape sums up our “governance” and “science”.
Another word meaning that has become ambiguous in the modern summarised “meaning” is “empathy”. There are no human empaths (look, it’s not even a “word” now). In fact, at best, humans can sympathise with another’s circumstances. But that sympathy is administered like an overcoat with all those “beliefs” trappings. So people “pretend” to understand when they never actually do.
It shouldn’t surprise if we were taught Atlantis inherited knowledge. The human genome is part Pleiadian (A Sirian gene trait). Peiadians are mer-people and they are capable of true empathy which means they can desire what they despise.
With Synagogues and Mosque all over our nation, what should we expect. Jealousy is expressed in rape, you rarely hear the blacks rape blacks, muslims rape muslims, jews rape jews, these always rape white girls, because, they hate themselves, their own kind, and besides, they are all so god damn ugly.
The BNP’s Nick Griffin was prosecuted for pointing this out in 2004.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1508079/White-society-is-now-a-hell-hole-said-BNP-boss-on-race-charges.html
